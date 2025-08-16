KOTA KINABALU, Aug 16 — A month after 13-year-old schoolgirl Zara Qairina Mahathir was found unconscious on the ground floor of her dormitory in Papar, tens of thousands have rallied nationwide in a powerful show of solidarity over her unsolved death.

In Kota Kinabalu, Dahari Malek from Semporna perched atop his four-wheel-drive vehicle, overlooking a crowd of thousands clad in black at Padang Merdeka. Supporters held placards and cheered, as he led chants from his vantage point.

He has been travelling across the state to join demonstrations in Zara’s name since a gathering in his hometown a week ago. This was his first demonstration.

He and his friends drove nine hours to Kudat for a demonstration three days ago and then three hours yesterday to the state capital.

“We slept in the car,” he said, adding he felt both sad and angry over the circumstances surrounding Zara’s death.

“I have two young children too, and this feels just wrong. This is a life that cannot be replaced. Nyawa tidak terbela (her life was wronged),” he told Malay Mail.

Dahari Malek and his friends travelled from Semporna across the state to show solidarity following Zara’s death. — Photo by Julia Chan

Another group rode motorbikes from the east coast district of Tawau, an eight-hour journey, to attend the gathering.

“We wanted to show our support. This shouldn’t have happened. Somebody has to be held accountable. They cannot just let this happen,” said Mohammad Syah, one of the bikers.

The crowd at Padang Merdeka started to gather at around 5.30pm for the demonstration organised by a group of Bumiputera NGOs. The event was approved by Kota Kinabalu City Hall and monitored by police.

At 7.50pm, organisers began with the state anthem and a solemn prayer. Moments later, chants of “Tangkap Penjenayah” (“Arrest the criminals”) and “Justice for Zara” echoed through the crowd alongside speeches and poetry and song performances.

Speakers included Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud and Parti Warisan legal advisor Chin Tek Ming.

Mustapha, who is Sepanggar MP, said he came as a father, not a politician, but wanted to reiterate that his family was not involved in the case despite rumours claiming otherwise.

“I want to say tonight — I forgive those who tried to implicate myself and my family in this case. I forgive them. What’s important is we find who is guilty. We want police to investigate and bring them to justice, regardless of who they are,” he said.

Earlier, Mustapha clarified that his wife, Datin Rosnih Nasir, was a former principal of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustapha Limauan, where Zara studied, but had retired last year.

Attendees at last night’s demonstration in Padang Merdeka demanded accountability and justice for 13-year-old schoolgirl Zara.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Christina Liew attended the event but did not speak on stage. She called for urgent reforms to protect students in boarding schools.

“This cannot happen again,” she said, stressing the need for early intervention and stronger safeguards, noting that bullying is not confined to schools.

Warisan Youth chief Azis Jamman said the nationwide vigils signalled growing public demand for urgent action on bullying.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” he said, urging the government to treat such cases more seriously.

Similar gatherings were held in Tenom and Nabawan, two interior districts of Sabah, last night, drawing thousands.

On Thursday, an estimated 20,000 people filled Kota Belud town field dressed in black, while about 3,000 attended a state-organised tahlil prayer at Kota Kinabalu’s City Mosque earlier that day. Independent vigils were also held in Sipitang, Labuan, Sandakan, Tawau, Lahad Datu, Tuaran, Kundasang, and Semporna.

Padang Merdeka in Kota Kinabalu was filled with Zara sympathisers calling for justice and accountability in her death. — Photo by Julia Chan

The outpouring of grief and anger has grown into a national movement. In Kuala Lumpur, hundreds gathered outside Sogo before moving to Dataran Merdeka. Social media also shows support from neighbouring countries, including Thailand and Indonesia.

In the month since Zara’s death, public anger has intensified, fuelled by her mother’s claims of unexplained injuries and social media speculation, including allegations of interference by “hidden hands” of VIPs.

The Attorney General’s Chambers has ordered an exhumation and post-mortem, while a federal police task force has been set up to re-examine the case.

While awaiting post-mortem results, the investigation has shifted to examine bullying that may have contributed to her death, as well as an inquest to determine the cause and circumstances, including whether foul play was involved.

Police also said they will take internal action against the investigating officer for failing to apply for a post-mortem after Zara’s mother initially declined it due to the suspicious nature of her death.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry has temporarily reassigned the principal, senior assistant of Student Affairs, and all wardens of SMKA Tun Datu Mustapha to the Sabah State Education Department pending investigation.