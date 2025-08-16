SHAH ALAM, Aug 16 — Starting next year, Members of Parliament will be asked to set aside part of their allocations for the purchase of uniforms for the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) in their respective constituencies.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the move is aimed at strengthening the uniformed force and encouraging more participation.

“All ministry staff are also encouraged to join APM,” he told reporters after officiating the 16th National Civil Defence Student Corps (Kor SISPA) Graduation Parade and Commissioning Ceremony 2025 at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) here today.

The ceremony was graced by Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin. Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and APM Chief Commissioner Datuk Aminurrahim Mohamed.

At the event, 24 officers representing various institutions of higher learning received the Best SISPA Cadet Officer Award, while a special award, the Chief Commissioner’s Premier Trophy (Best Among the Best), was also presented. A total of 918 students were commissioned as Second Lieutenants (Civil Defence).

Ahmad Zahid stressed that civil defence serves as the nation’s second line of defence after the military and police. The training, he said, builds spirit, instils discipline, and enhances the resilience of its members. — Bernama