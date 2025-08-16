TEMERLOH, Aug 16 — Pahang has become the first state in Malaysia to produce prebiotic rice, marketed under the brand name Beras Pahang.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the rice differs from other local varieties as it offers multiple benefits.

“Beras Pahang has its uniqueness. It is a prebiotic rice, low in sugar, and suitable for those with diabetes.

“It has already entered the market in limited quantities. For now, we are prioritising sales in Pahang before distribution in other states,” he told reporters after opening the Pahang Mini MAHA 2025 at Dataran Temerloh here today.

Cultivated in the Ganchong paddy fields in Pekan, the rice is said to be tastier, more fragrant and softer, while its prebiotic content supports digestion and overall bowel health.

At the event, Beras Pahang was offered at RM8 per kilogramme.

Commenting on the inaugural Pahang Mini MAHA 2025, Wan Rosdy said it will be held at different locations each year following an overwhelming response, with over 80,000 visitors recorded today.

Meanwhile, citing the Malaysian Agriculture Census interim report released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia, he said Pahang has proven its capability as the country’s second-largest contributor to the agriculture sector, after Johor, with sales worth RM25.12 billion.

Of that amount, he said 88 per cent came from the crop subsector, proving Pahang’s fertile land and the hardworking spirit of its people.

“Palm oil contributed RM14.18 billion, while vegetable production in Cameron Highlands brought in RM3.6 billion, catering to both domestic and international markets.

“Musang King durian generated RM2.42 billion, strengthening its position as a global brand, while fresh milk output reached 9.05 million litres valued at RM47.25 million, making Pahang the country’s top producer,” he said.

He added that Pahang is driving the high-value livestock industry, such as wagyu cattle, which generates economic returns and places the state on the map as a producer of premium livestock in the country. — Bernama