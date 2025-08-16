SANDAKAN, Aug 16 — The state government is paying close attention to the plight of residents who have long settled in villages that have yet to be officially gazetted, including those located within forest reserves, to ensure they can remain on the land legally.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said this was the reason behind recent efforts to gazette long-standing settlements, as demonstrated through the approval of approximately 40,000 acres of land for this purpose.

He said the land, covering areas in Sipitang, Tenom and several other districts, is now officially recognised as village land, a clear reflection of the government’s commitment to resolving long-standing issues faced by rural communities.

“We want to assure our people that they have a legal place to call home, no longer labelled as squatters, but recognised residents of established villages,” said Hajiji.

“During the recent State Legislative Assembly sitting, we approved the release of 40,000 acres from forest reserves and state land to be converted into legal village areas. This is the approach taken by the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government, one that genuinely cares for the people, their settlements and their future, especially those in need.”

Hajiji was speaking at the Land Allocation Ceremony for the Gazettement of Kampung Karamunting Baharu, held at the open hall of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Karamunting on Friday.

During the event, he witnessed the official handover of a plot of land under the Sandakan Municipal Council (MPS), which will be gazetted as Native Reserve Land for the village.

Also present were state Minister of Community Development and People’s Well-being, Datuk James Ratib; Karamunting assemblyman, Datuk George Hiew; Kuamut assemblyman, Datuk Masiung Banah; Telupid assemblyman, Datuk Jonnybone Kurum; nominated assemblyman, Datuk Jaffari Waliam; Senator Anna Bell @ Suzieana Perian, and MPS president Walter Kenson.

Hajiji described the occasion as a historic moment for the residents of Kampung Karamunting Baharu, not merely the handover of land, but more importantly, the official recognition of their right to live on land they have occupied for more than 30 years.

In acknowledging efforts by Karamunting assemblyman Datuk George Hiew, Hajiji expressed appreciation for George’s persistent advocacy in ensuring the gazettement of Kampung Karamunting Baharu.

“Datuk George met me several times, not only to raise concerns about Kampung Karamunting Baharu but also other issues in his constituency. He has never grown tired of bringing up the people’s needs,” said Hajiji.

“Earlier, he mentioned solar light installations in various villages, proof that he’s working hard. I sincerely hope that in the coming election, the people will once again place their trust in him. If our elected representative is dedicated, why replace him with someone untested?

“I appreciate George’s support for the government. Let’s not be distracted by what the opposition says whether it’s about frogs or anything else what matters most is that we serve the people,” he said.

Separately, Hajiji reminded local authorities across the state to improve their service delivery, especially in simplifying public dealings such as business license applications.

He lauded the initiative by the Sandakan Municipal Council, led by Walter, in shortening the business licensing process from weeks to just a single day.

“If a process can be simplified, don’t make it harder for the people, especially those in the villages. We must cultivate empathy. If something can be made easier, make it easier, don’t complicate it further. That’s not the kind of attitude we should encourage.

“Do your best to assist our people. Don’t burden them with unnecessary bureaucracy or endless excuses. In today’s day and age, the government system must improve,” he added. — The Borneo Post