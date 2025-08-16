KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Police in Keningau, Sabah have dismantled a human trafficking syndicate that allegedly exploited secondary school students as sex victims, following a series of special operations between July 24 and 29.

Keningau District Police Chief, Superintendent Yampil Anak Garai, told Harian Metro that investigations revealed the syndicate had recruited teenage girls, including two Form Two students, to be prostituted to customers.

“The activity came to light after the victims’ parents lodged a report on July 24.

“Following this, a team from the Keningau District Criminal Investigation Division rescued four victims aged between 13 and 21, and arrested eight individuals to assist in the investigation,” he said when contacted by the national daily today.

He added that an 18-year-old girl, known as “Elly”, was believed to have acted as a pimp and has already been charged in court under Section 14 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

According to him, the syndicate used social media applications to seek customers, charging around RM200 per service before sending the victims to designated hotels. The proceeds were then split between the suspects and the victims.

“All victims have been taken to Keningau Hospital for medical examination and placed at a Women and Children’s Protection Shelter.

“For the two underage victims, the court has granted a three-month protection order, and they have been placed at the Ampang Protection Home in Selangor until 13 November,” he said.