KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The public has been reminded not to resort to vigilantism or unlawful actions against any party committing offences linked to the Jalur Gemilang flag, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

All matters involving investigations, prosecutions and court decisions must be left entirely to the authorities, Fahmi said following a reminder issued by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) yesterday.

“Don’t act as the police, lawyers and judge (as) it’s wrong, leave it to the police to investigate, leave it to the AGC to prosecute and leave it to the courts to make a decision,” he said after the launch of the Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang Flag 2025 campaign at the Institut Pendidikan Guru (IPG) Kampus Bahasa Melayu here today.

Communications Ministry deputy secretary-general (strategic communications and creative industry) Nik Kamaruzaman Nik Husin; Information Department director-general Julina Johan and IPG Kampus Bahasa Melayu director Dr Masitah Mohammad Yusof also attended the launch.

He said he was given to understand that there were individuals called up by the police after a rally that was held to ‘teach’ certain parties, but further action will be left to the authorities.

Fahmi also invited Malaysians to play their part in resolving any issues related to the Jalur Gemilang without resorting to any provocation.

“As Malaysians, we also can play our part. If we see a Jalur Gemilang that has fallen, we should raise it back up. If it has faded, we replace it with a new one. If it’s improperly flown, we correct it with our own hands.

“Let’s not sneer, curse, or act in an uncivilised manner as we need to show our patriotic spirit during the national month and at the same time, we need to remind one another,” he said.

About the programme launched today, Fahmi said that it included the Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya level Merdeka Jalur Gemilang Convoy involving 73 vehicles from the Communications Ministry’s departments and agencies, the police, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN), the National Security Council (MKN), Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Suzuki V-Strom Malaysia motorsports club; the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and the Lembah Pantai Madani Community.

Other side events for the programme include the Safe Internet campaign aimed at creating awareness about ethical Internet use and practices to teacher training institute students.

Jalur Gemilang kits were also handed to IPG senior management and representatives of 12 Madani Communities in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya in conjunction with the ‘1 House 1 Jalur Gemilang’ initiative. — Bernama