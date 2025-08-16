KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Police have found several positive leads in tracking down the suspects involved in the assault of Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s son at a shopping mall in Putrajaya on Wednesday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the leads were obtained following examination and review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage around the shopping area.

“There are leads from the CCTV recordings, but not fully at this time,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

So far, he said, 14 individuals had been called to assist in the investigation into the assault.

Shazeli said police were also investigating a threat message received by Rafizi’s wife in relation to the incident, confirming that it was the first time the former economy minister’s wife had received such a message via WhatsApp.

The report on the threat was lodged by Rafizi’s wife, and investigations are ongoing with the assistance of related agencies, including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

On Wednesday, the police confirmed the son of the former PKR deputy president was assaulted in an incident at about 2pm at the pick-up and drop-off area of a shopping mall in Putrajaya.

Rafizi claimed the attack involved two men dressed in black and wearing helmets who arrived on a motorcycle, with one of them allegedly dragging his son before pricking him with a syringe. — Bernama