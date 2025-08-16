KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Malaysia’s close ties with its regional partners, especially within Asean, open up broad opportunities for cooperation in various fields, including agriculture and dairy.

This is based on the confidence and trust of regional industry partners, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He noted that the success of this sector is also supported by the readiness of the private sector, the resilience of local entrepreneurs, and the integration of modern technology, including artificial intelligence (AI).

This, in turn, boosts productivity, strengthens the dairy industry’s value chain, and drives modern agricultural innovation.

“Today, I had the opportunity to be with the local community in Pondok Tanjung for the launch of the Madani Dairy Entrepreneur Carnival, which brings various parties together to drive the nation’s dairy industry.

“In my speech, I emphasised that Malaysia is a fortunate country, not only rich in resources but also enjoying close relationships with our regional partners, especially Asean,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He added that through the Madani Economy framework, the government, along with the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) and the private sector, will continue to expand regional economic opportunities, create more jobs, strengthen the position of local entrepreneurs, and ensure the fruits of development are enjoyed by the people.

“As an immediate commitment, I also announced an allocation of RM1 million for urgent infrastructure work in the Larut, Matang, and Selama districts.”

Earlier, the Prime Minister officiated the Madani Dairy Entrepreneur Carnival: ‘Driving the Modern Agricultural Revolution, Generating the People’s Economy’ at the Perak Farm Fresh Dairy Complex in Larut. — Bernama