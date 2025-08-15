MERSING, Aug 15 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, warmly interacted with visitors during a stop at a restaurant at the Dusun Panti Rest and Service Area (R&R) on the Kota Tinggi-Mersing Highway today.

In a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page, it was noted that His Majesty, en route to Mersing, stopped at the restaurant for breakfast, where he was greeted by members of the public.

“With great graciousness, His Majesty also took the opportunity to pose for a photograph with a family who had recently celebrated the birth of a child,” the post read.

The photograph was shared alongside the post. — Bernama