SHAH ALAM, Aug 15 — The Selangor government has disbursed RM864,000 in the second phase of temporary rental assistance to 144 households affected by last year’s gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

State Housing and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Borhan Aman Shah said the payments, covering July to September 2025, were credited on Aug 6 through the Selangor Housing and Property Board (LPHS).

He said recipient selection followed a data review conducted by the Petaling District Disaster Management Committee, Victim Data Subcommittee and local community representatives.

“The list was updated based on factors such as homes already repaired, former tenants who have relocated or those no longer needing assistance,” he said in a statement.

Borhan added that the aid aims to ease the burden on affected families as they navigate relocation or home repairs, and urged remaining eligible victims to claim their assistance at the Petaling District and Land Office for further verification.

In the first phase of the programme, covering April to June, a total of RM2.19 million was disbursed to 365 households. — Bernama