KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Residents and businesses in Petaling Jaya will experience temporary road closures this weekend as the PJ Half Marathon 2025 takes over the city streets.

Preparations for the event begin tomorrow at 6pm, with Jalan Yong Shook Lin in front of MBPJ closed until noon on Sunday.

Motorists are encouraged to use Jalan Barat for access to Section 14 and Seapark, and Jalan 222 for central areas.

On race day, from 3.30am to 9am, roads across the city will see rolling closures to make way for runners.

Affected roads include Jalan Sultan, Jalan Barat, Jalan Utara, Jalan Timur, Jalan Gasing, Jalan Templer, and Jalan Changgai, among others.

Motorists travelling along Jalan Universiti, Jalan Kemajuan, and Persiaran Barat should also expect delays.

Smaller connecting streets like Jalan SS1/36, Jalan 20/13, and Jalan 14/47 will also be closed.

Traffic police and MBPJ personnel will be on duty to manage the flow and guide drivers through diversions.

Authorities have reminded the public to follow traffic police instructions for a smooth and safe event.