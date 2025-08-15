KUANTAN, Aug 15 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detected a ‘ghost ship’ drifting in the waters near the Semangkok A oil platform in Terengganu, on Tuesday.

Pahang MMEA director First Admiral (Maritime) Mazlan Mat Rejab said the unnamed vessel, weighing 292.9 tonnes, is believed to be linked to the incident of an oil tanker that caught fire off Tanjung Sedili on August 7.

He said the ship was spotted about four nautical miles (nm) east of the platform, following a report received by the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) Kuantan from MRSC Johor Bahru at 4.45pm on August 12.

“The vessel had drifted past the oil platform area and posed a potential threat to the safety of other platforms nearby. The ship is currently being towed to the Kemaman Supply Base (KSB) in Terengganu for salvage operations,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On August 7, the media reported that one Indonesian crew member died while four others were injured when a fire broke out onboard a foreign oil tanker, 36 nm east of Tanjung Sedili Kechil, near the waters of east Johor, Kota Tinggi, on August 6.

Mazlan said the agency would conduct a detailed inspection, including an investigation into the ship’s identity and any reports of possible victims on board, once it arrives at KSB.

He also said the operation received support from a Dauphin AS 365 N3 helicopter, which transported the Special Action and Rescue team, along with personnel from the Malaysia Marine Department, Malaysia Petroleum Management, Petronas, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, Vestigo Petroleum Sdn Bhd, Jadestone Energy (Malaysia) and Jasa Merin (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

“MMEA will continue the operation until the vessel is safely handed over to the Malaysia Marine Department,” he added. — Bernama