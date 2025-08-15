KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has today dared DAP leaders to break ties with him, following a call by the latter’s Youth wing in Penang.

The firebrand leader said such a move would be akin to DAP cutting off ties with its government ally Umno.

“Breaking ties with me = breaking ties with the Umno Youth member = breaking ties with Umno.

“Ok, bring it on,” he posted shortly on Facebook.

Earlier, Penang DAP Socialist Youth urged the party and wing’s national leadership to end all political cooperation with him, especially ahead of the next general election.

It said Dr Akmal’s behaviour allegedly goes against the Unity Government’s stance of embracing diversity, but also deliberately stokes racial sentiments — in return undermining public confidence in the government’s ability to safeguard national stability.

The wing also accused Dr Akmal of becoming a tool of Perikatan Nasional to disrupt the government’s administration.

DAP’s national leadership has since condemned Dr Akmal, with secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook saying the act amounted to bullying and intimidation of the trader and a subversion of the rule of law.

Yesterday, the police had urged the cancellation of a planned gathering in Bertam over the issue of Malaysian flag, to prevent any confrontation between opposing groups.

The controversy began when a 59-year-old hardware shop owner in Kepala Batas, Penang, was investigated after the Jalur Gemilang was seen hanging upside-down outside his premises.

The shop owner has reportedly said it was an unintentional mistake made while measuring a flagpole, which he corrected soon after.

Umno Youth however proceeded with its protest, with hundreds attending, along with a counter-protest by civil society Lawyers for Liberty.