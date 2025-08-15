KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Singapore’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, Vanu Gopala Menon, has called for the continued strengthening of bilateral ties between Singapore and Malaysia, as both countries celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations this year.

Speaking at Singapore’s 60th National Day reception on Thursday, Vanu said the milestone was a celebration of the “shared success and prosperity of both our nations” under the theme Bersejahtera Bersama.

“In Malay, the prefix ‘Ber-’ conveys a sense of shared action, of doing something together. This aptly captures our bilateral relationship over the past 60 years.

“One that has grown into a deeply intertwined partnership, built on trust and forged by working together, both in good times and otherwise. And, where we have prioritised shared prosperity for the betterment of our peoples,” he said.

Gracing the event as Guest-of-Honour was Malaysia’s Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Also present were Singapore’s Senior Minister of State Low Yen Ling, Minister of State Baey Yam Keng, government representatives, the business community, members of the diplomatic corps, and Singaporeans living in Malaysia.

Vanu highlighted three “Ber-” words as anchors of the relationship, noting that bekerjasama (working together) has been reflected in regular high-level engagements.

“My journey in Malaysia began during my time as a slightly more junior officer many years ago. Having spent close to 14 years total in Kuala Lumpur, I have had a front row seat to the evolution of the remarkable partnership we celebrate today,” he said.

According to him, both leaders continue to maintain strong ties and revealed that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who has attended the 46th Asean Summit hosted by Malaysia as Asean Chair, will attend the 47th Asean Summit in October.

“We have kept up a steady momentum of meetings at the highest level with the annual Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat.

“At the 11th Leaders’ Retreat in January 2025, we signed a host of agreements, including an MOU on higher education and an exchange of letters on the Malaysia-Singapore English Volunteers Programme,” he added.

Vanu noted that the global landscape is increasingly fractured, and long-held norms are no longer a given.

“It is, thus, more important than ever that we work together, as like-minded partners to preserve a stable rules-based international order,” he said.

To the second word berjalan-jalan (travelling together), Vanu said it symbolises the strong cooperation and people-to-people bonds that are sustained through longstanding familial ties and robust connectivity.

“The main land arteries that connect us, the Causeway and Second Link, will soon be joined by the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link (RTS).

“These links allow families across the border to stay connected, businesses to grow, and friendships to be nurtured.

“The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) is also a beneficiary of these strong links, developing into an engine for growth and bringing new opportunities for our region to prosper,” he said.

The third anchor, berkawan (being friends), was illustrated by Malaysia’s assistance during crises such as evacuations from Sudan in 2023 and Iran in 2025, as well as cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“True friendship is not revealed in moments of peace, but in times of need. Over the years, Malaysia has played an invaluable role in rendering assistance to Singapore,” said Vanu.

Vanu noted that he just visited Sabah in July and hosted a reception to honour the mountain guides who helped with the rescue operations of Singaporeans and others during the 2015 Sabah earthquake.

“We have also sometimes relied on our Malaysian counterparts to evacuate Singaporeans stranded overseas, from Sudan in April 2023, and most recently, Iran in June 2025.

“We, too, have rendered assistance where possible. For instance, during the Covid-19 pandemic, we coordinated in the face of unprecedented challenges to provide key medical supplies to Malaysia.

“These moments remind us that our partnership is not just about shared successes but also shared resilience,” he said.

As the saying goes, Jiran sepakat membawa berkat (when neighbours are united, blessings abound), Vanu said that both countries are bound not just by geography, but by shared history, a common cultural heritage, and strong people-to-people ties.

Vanu expressed his hope that as both countries celebrate 60 years of bilateral relations, “we will continue walking side-by-side in the spirit of Bersejahtera Bersama, progressing in harmony and prosperity together.”

The reception was attended by more than 1,500 guests and featured performances by Singapore’s Artusik in collaboration with Universiti Teknologi MARA’s Music Faculty, as well as a creative social media project by artists ALYPH and SonaOne celebrating friendship through music and food.

This year, guests received a special magnet featuring “SingaMau”, a mascot designed in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties. — Bernama