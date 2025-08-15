JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 15 — Two Bangladeshi men were charged in the Sessions Court here today with terrorism-related offences.

One of them, Md Mamun Ali, 31, was charged with providing support to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group through Facebook, using an account named Sahifulla Islam, between July 28, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

The charge, under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code, provides a life sentence or imprisonment for up to 30 years, and is liable to a fine upon conviction.

The other, Refat Bishat, 27, was charged with possessing a picture of the IS terrorist group flag on an Honor X6a mobile phone at about 4.30pm on July 10, 2025, at a house in Larkin Industrial Estate.

The charge, under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to seven years or a fine, and forfeiture of the goods involved, if convicted.

They were charged before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail, who set September 12 for mention for the appointment of an interpreter.

Deputy public prosecutors Maryam Jamielah Ab Manaff and Nur Ainaa Ridzwan appeared for the prosecution in the cases, respectively.

Both accused were unrepresented. — Bernama