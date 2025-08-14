KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli today said that a group of whistleblowers had approached him last week with information on a scandal, and alleged that an attack on his son was meant to stop him from pursuing the matter.

He said in his opinion this was a strategy to ensure that he drops the matter altogether.

“I’ve given the same statement to the police, in my view, this is an attempt to shut my mouth, meaning there is something I’m looking at and this is a message (to me) so that I hands off from that matter,” he said

“Last week, there was a group of whistleblowers who came to me regarding a scandal, that I can tell.

“It means that, whoever is behind this knows, usually when I begin to look at a scandal I will dig and dig and dig and at the same time people with information will come forward,” he added.

Rafizi said that following his son’s attack yesterday afternoon, his wife had received threatening messages.

The first message, he said, came at 1.12am with the text: “Be quiet, if you continue, AIDS”.

He said a second message, sent today at 11.02am, carried the same text but was accompanied by syringe emojis.

He said those behind the threats may be targeting his son to pressure his wife, knowing that if she could no longer bear it, she would tell him, which could in turn influence his decision.

“I think this will continue… In my view, the message or strategy — it’s because I usually don’t take heed of summons meaning to say that I’ve been through summons, locked up, even when I lost my position I can’t be bothered,” he said

“So I think those who are involved felt that it was easier to influence my decision through my wife and I only [have] one child,” he added.

Not budging

Rafizi said his family has faced similar pressures for the past 15 years, although this time was different as it involved his only child.

“For those who are involve, I hope they reflect [on this], because my wife and son have gone through this multiple times — with me being sent to prison and all — so I think we have gone through this before, we don’t intend to change course and we will continue normally,” he said.

He added that his wife had also been tracked despite their recent move to a new home, with few people aware of their address.

“My wife’s movement, nobody knows, even I don’t know… so I think it’s quite professionally (executed),” he said.

Rafizi said police were investigating the possible link between the attack and his work, which he believes is connected.

He explained that his son will need repeated blood tests over six months to rule out drugs, poison, or viral infections.

“So far from observations we don’t see any effects so I take comfort and insyallah we can rule out drugs or poison,” he said.

For now, he said, the family will live with heightened security while awaiting further advice from police.