KUCHING, Aug 14 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has urged Asean and China to maintain stability and foster constructive cooperation in the South China Sea to ensure continued peace and prosperity in the region.

Speaking at a gala dinner held in conjunction with the 24th Asean–China Senior Officials’ Meeting on the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) here yesterday, Abang Johari said the meeting symbolised a collective commitment to safeguard the region.

“This region is our shared home and together we have the responsibility to ensure it remains a sea of peace and prosperity,” he said.

Also present was Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin.

Abang Johari also recalled the enduring spirit of the Zone of Peace, Freedom and Neutrality (ZOPFAN), inspired by the 1955 Bandung Conference and leaders such as Indonesia’s Soekarno, India’s Jawaharlal Nehru and China’s Zhou Enlai, saying it remains relevant to Asean’s approach today.

He expressed pride in Sarawak’s role as host, saying the state’s more than 30 ethnic groups living in harmony exemplify Malaysia’s strength in unity through diversity.

“Sarawak’s natural beauty, rich biodiversity and cultural heritage reflect the harmony between its people and nature,” he added.

Earlier, Amran highlighted Sarawak’s emergence as a key growth hub, citing its progress in economic cooperation, sustainable development and green technology.

“With focus on energy connectivity, environmental stewardship and industrial innovation, Sarawak is not keeping pace with regional developments but also helping shape Asean’s sustainable future,” he said.

Amran also noted Sarawak’s leadership in integrating the island of Borneo into the Asean Power Grid, underscoring its growing strategic importance within and beyond Asean. — Bernama