KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) has denied claims of a standoff between its forces and the Philippine Navy, as alleged in a viral social media video.

The RMN stressed that no such incident took place and described the YouTube video in question as an attempt to undermine the longstanding defence and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“The spread of such false information has the potential to stir controversy and erode public trust in RMN’s role, particularly in safeguarding the nation’s maritime sovereignty.

“False information of this nature could threaten peace and stability in the region and may be seen as serving certain political or strategic agendas,” the RMN said in a statement.

RMN reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the continued security and sovereignty of Malaysian waters, and urged the public not to spread unverified information or engage in speculation that could cause confusion and jeopardise global peace.

The 12-minute 51-second video showed several warships at sea and claimed that RMN and Philippine Navy vessels were in a standoff near Sabah waters. — Bernama