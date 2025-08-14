KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — A company director pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a cheating charge involving the supply of frozen chicken feet to China two years ago.

R Gopinatan Pillai, 60, was accused of deceiving an individual into believing he could supply frozen chicken feet for export to China, causing the victim to deposit RM273,987.50 into his company’s bank account.

The offence was allegedly committed at an office unit in Menara Sentral Vista, Jalan Sultan Abdul Samad, here on July 5, 2023.

The charge, under Section 420 of the Penal Code, carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

Judge Hamidah Mohamed Deril set September 2 for mention and bail appeal after Gopinatan, who is currently being held at the Sungai Buloh Prison for another offence, informed the court that his lawyer was absent today and would appeal for bail on the next mention date.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Batrisyia Mohd Khusri had offered bail of RM30,000 with one surety. — Bernama