KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Police have launched an investigation into a scuffle between demonstrators and officers during a protest at Jalan Parlimen yesterday, after videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said TikTok footage showed participants provoking and charging at law enforcement personnel who were on duty to maintain order during the memorandum submission.

“One officer sustained injuries as a result of the clash and has received medical treatment,” he said in a statement.

An investigation has been opened under Sections 353 and 427 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duties, and for committing mischief resulting in damage to property.

Fadil reiterated that the police uphold the public’s constitutional right to assemble peacefully, but warned that firm action would be taken against anyone inciting unrest or engaging in excessive provocation. — Bernama