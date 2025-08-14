KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The motorcycle used by two individuals believed to be involved in the attack on the son of former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli at a shopping mall in Putrajaya yesterday evening was using a fake registration number.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said this was discovered following checks on the registration number, and police are actively tracking down the two suspects.

“So far, the attackers have been identified as two individuals but the identities of the suspects have not yet been established,” he said when contacted today.

Shazeli said police are also working to identify the liquid allegedly used in the syringe during the incident.

Yesterday, police confirmed that the incident occurred at about 2pm at the passenger pick-up and drop-off area of the mall.

He said the victim, a boy, is undergoing further examination at a hospital in Selangor, and investigations include reviewing closed-circuit television footage from the scene.

Rafizi yesterday confirmed in a statement that the victim was his son, adding that at the time of the incident, two male suspects dressed in black, wearing helmets and riding a motorcycle had followed his wife’s car before one of them pulled his son away and stabbed him with a hypodermic needle. — Bernama