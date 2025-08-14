MELAKA, Aug 14 — Seven individuals comprising a civil servant and six contractors were remanded for five days starting today to assist in investigations into allegations of submitting false claims totalling RM139,000 last year.

The remand order until Monday against the suspects, aged 32 to 52, was issued by Magistrate N. Sivashangari after receiving an application from the Melaka Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a source, all the suspects were detained between 11.24 am and 12.05 pm yesterday when they appeared to give statements at the Melaka MACC office.

“They are being investigated for the offence of submitting supply work documents involving six different companies to obtain claims for the supply of food and beverage services totalling RM139,100 when the supply was never carried out,” said the source.

The case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 which, if convicted, carries a fine not less than five times the value of the false items or RM10,000, whichever is higher, and imprisonment not exceeding 20 years.

Meanwhile, Melaka MACC director Adi Supian Shafie when contacted confirmed the arrest and remand. — Bernama