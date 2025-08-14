JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 14 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has conferred the Darjah Sultan Ibrahim Johor Yang Amat Disanjungi Pangkat Yang Kedua, Dato’ Mulia Sultan Ibrahim Johor (DMIJ), on the Commander of the 21st Special Service Group (21SSG), Major General Ahmad Shuhaimi Mat Wajab.

The King also bestowed the DMIJ award on Johor Regent aide-de-camp Colonel Mohd Farid Azwanshah Sahar.

The award, which carries the title Datuk, was presented to the two recipients by Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail during the investiture ceremony held at Istana Bukit Serene here today.

Also present were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Johor Council of Royal Court president Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli and State Secretary Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman. — Bernama