KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Police have arrested a foreign woman suspected of reckless driving after she allegedly hit three motorcycles and assaulted members of the public at a traffic light junction near a shopping mall in Kajang yesterday.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the report of the incident was received at 11.58 am and initial investigations revealed that the 24-year-old woman had been driving dangerously before exiting her vehicle and attacking bystanders with a knife.

“The woman, who was in possession of two knives, was arrested with the help of members of the public and handed over to police for further action,” he said in a statement here, adding that the motive of the incident was still under investigation.

Following the incident, Naazron said six individuals aged between 21 and 60 sustained injuries, with two admitted for further examination while the remaining four received outpatient treatment.

He added that three motorcycles were damaged after being hit by the woman’s vehicle.

Naazron said a remand application under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code would be filed against the woman today.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 and Section 279 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer Insp. Nursyaza Farhah Samhairi at 017-6919817 to assist with the investigation.

Earlier, a video of the incident showing the woman exiting her vehicle with a knife after an accident went viral on social media.

Several members of the public were also seen attempting to restrain the woman involved. — Bernama