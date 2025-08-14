KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed deep concern over the rise of extreme behaviours in the country, citing recent violent incidents such as the assault on the son of Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and cases of bullying that have resulted in deaths.

“This culture is deeply worrying. I give my assurance, as stated by the Home Minister and the police, that they will act swiftly, decisively and transparently to take action and put an end to this harmful culture,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar said this before responding to a question from Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (PH-Balik Pulau) during the Minister’s Question Time, who sought clarification on the rationale for the rationalisation of Petronas’ asset portfolio and the company’s strategies in facing global market uncertainties.

Earlier, Muhammad Bakhtiar strongly condemned the attack on the family member of the former economy minister.

“I urge the police and relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said.

Yesterday, Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed that Rafizi’s son was assaulted in an incident at a shopping mall in Putrajaya, believed to have occurred at around 2pm in a passenger pick-up and drop-off area.

Rafizi said his son was dragged by a man and injected with a syringe, adding that the attack involved two men on a motorcycle, dressed in black and wearing full-face helmets. — Bernama