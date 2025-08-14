GEORGE TOWN, Aug 14 — Penang state government said today it is in a great position to lead the way to contribute towards the country’s digital economy.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said Penang contributed seven per cent of the country’s total GDP last year with RM121 billion, with the services sector contributing 48 per cent of those and manufacturing at 46.5 per cent.

“The digital economy expected to contribute 25.5 per cent of Malaysia’s GDP by year-end, Penang is in great position to lead the way,” he said in his speech at the official launch of AMD’s new office at GBS by the Sea here.

The new office of the chipmakers spans 209,000 square feet and is designed to support over 1,200 employees.

Chow said the opening of AMD’s office and the Agilent Lighthouse Celebration earlier today are two big milestones that showed Penang’s strength as a global technology hub.

“As AMD celebrates its over five-decade presence in Penang, this milestone stands as a strong testament to Penang’s position as a sustainable and thriving investment destination, where companies not only establish a foothold but also grow and flourish,” he said.

He said the state government, through InvestPenang, will continue to support investors like AMD in AI and technology fields.

AMD's new office at GBS by the Sea, Penang spans 209,000 square feet and is designed to support over 1,200 employees. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

AMD’s new office is part of the Penang IC Design and Digital Park under the Penang Silicon Design @ 5km+ initiative that was launched last year.

Chow said AMD has been a strong partner in talent development by running GBS courses in universities, and yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Digital Ministry to give Malaysian researchers free access to its AI infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Investment Development Authority chief executive officer Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid said AMD’s new facility in Penang is a testament to the enduring and evolving partnership between Malaysia and a global technology leader.

“By anchoring R&D and advanced capabilities here, AMD is not only creating high-quality jobs but also fostering a dynamic ecosystem where local talent and firms can thrive alongside global innovators,” he said in his speech.