KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — A commotion sparked by a war of words among several Members of Parliament today drew the ire of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, who described the incident as “highly embarrassing”.

“What is this? What kind of elected representatives are you? Very shameful of you all, shameful. You’re adults, not children, to be quarrelling like this,” he said.

The incident followed a verbal clash between government and opposition MPs after the debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) by Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (PN–Marang).

Chong Zemin (PH–Kampar) stood up citing Standing Order 36(1) of the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders, stating that the PAS president did not touch on 13MP at all in his debate.

This led to a commotion lasting about seven minutes, involving, among others, opposition MPs Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (Arau), Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman (Bachok), Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh (Besut) and government MP RSN Rayer (Jelutong), while Suhaizan Kaiat (PH–Pulai) was chairing the session.

Johari then entered the chamber to chair the sitting and admonished certain MPs for engaging in heated exchanges, including the use of inappropriate language.

“There are schoolchildren present (in the chamber). I heard from my chamber — MPs cursing, using inappropriate words, all unacceptable.

“If we want this country to progress, our leaders must also progress. This cannot go on,” he said.

Johari then instructed the Dewan Rakyat session to proceed with the debate by Young Syefura Othman (PH–Bentong) without further disruptions. — Bernama