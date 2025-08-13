JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 13 — The death of a 72-year-old woman in a fire at Kampung Bukit Siput in Segamat on July 25 is believed to be linked to debts owed by her family to a Singapore-based debt scam syndicate.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said investigations revealed that the victim’s house was targeted by a man hired for RM1,000 by the syndicate to burn down the homes of borrowers who failed to settle their debts.

The newly appointed state police chief said initial investigations by police and the Fire and Rescue Department found criminal elements at the scene.

“This prompted a special investigative team at the state police contingent level.

“Based on information and intelligence gathered over a week, investigators managed to arrest a 21-year-old local man and his 19-year-old girlfriend in Subang Jaya, Selangor. Both are believed to be the suspects,” he told reporters at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Also present were senior officers involved in the investigation.

Ab Rahaman said items seized from the suspects included a Perodua Bezza car, mobile phones, gloves, lighters, pieces of cloth and oil drums.

“Further investigations found that the suspect had been active in committing treacherous crimes involving fire around Johor and Selangor since July.

“The debt scam syndicate is believed to be based in Singapore, but the operations were carried out by hired locals.

“The borrower in this case is a family member of the victim, but the victim herself never received any threats,” he said.

Ab Rahaman said police have filed four investigation papers under the Penal Code.

These include Section 304B for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, Section 436 for committing mischief by fire, and Section 507 for criminal intimidation.

He said a total of 13 charges will be brought against the male suspect — nine at the Segamat Magistrate’s Court on Friday, and the remaining four at the Johor Bahru Court once proceedings in Segamat are completed.

“Although two people were arrested, only the male suspect will be charged. The female suspect was released on bail as a prosecution witness,” he said.