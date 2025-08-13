KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The 12-year-old son of Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has reportedly been attacked and is currently under hospital observation.

According to Malaysiakini the former economy minister confirmed the incident via WhatsApp and said his son was “undergoing check and will be under observation”.

He reportedly said that an official statement on the matter will be issued soon.

Although details of the incident have yet to be released, Malaysiakini reported that the attack is believed to have taken place at a mall car park in Putrajaya.