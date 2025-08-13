BUKIT MERTAJAM, Aug 13 — Police are seeking assistance from members of the public who witnessed or have dashcam footage of a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist at Kilometer 4.8 of the Penang Bridge towards Perai here yesterday afternoon.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) District Police Chief ACP Helmi Aris said the incident was reported to the traffic complaints counter at the District Police Headquarters at 2 pm and involved a 65-year-old man.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim was travelling from George Town towards Butterworth. Upon reaching the location, the motorcycle he was riding is believed to have brushed against another vehicle before he fell and was run over by a heavy vehicle.

“The victim, who suffered severe head and body injuries, was confirmed dead at the scene,” he said in a statement last night.

Helmi stated that the investigation is being conducted under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless driving causing death.

He said members of the public with information can contact the case’s investigating officer, Insp S. Saravanan, at 016-4525105 or visit any nearby police station to assist with the investigation.

The incident went viral on social media yesterday afternoon, showing the victim’s body in an incomplete state on the road next to his motorcycle. — Bernama