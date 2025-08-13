KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Sabah has detained two businesspersons on suspicion of submitting claims containing false details for the supply of machinery and equipment, as well as certification under the Small and Medium Industry (SMI) Assistance Programme worth more than RM3.6 million.

According to an MACC source, the two suspects — a man and a woman in their 50s — were detained at about 11 am yesterday when they turned up at the Sabah MACC office to have their statements recorded.

“Initial investigations found that the suspects had submitted two claims containing false particulars under the SMI Assistance Programme to the Department of Industrial Development and Research (DIDR) in 2022 and 2023.

“One of the claims was for the supply of retort machines and entrepreneurs’ equipment worth over RM400,000, while the other involved MeSTI, My Food and halal certification services worth over RM3.2 million,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said the case was being investigated under Section 18 and Section 28(1)(c) of the MACC Act 2009.

Karunanithy said both suspects were released after posting RM1,000 from the RM10,000 bail imposed on them and would be charged at the Kota Kinabalu Special Corruption Sessions Court this Thursday.

Meanwhile, in SELANGOR, the state MACC detained a company director for allegedly submitting documents containing false details involving travel claims and the purchase of air conditioners amounting to about RM33,000.

According to a source, the female suspect, in her 50s, was detained at about 1 pm yesterday when she turned up at the Selangor MACC office to give her statement.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect is believed to have committed the offence between 2022 and 2023.

“She is believed to have submitted travel claim documents and air conditioner purchase claims totalling about RM33,000 when both transactions were never carried out,” the source said.

Selangor MACC deputy director Khairul Izwan Karim, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 471 of the Penal Code, and that the suspect would be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court tomorrow. — Bernama