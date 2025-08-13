KOTA BHARU, Aug 13 — The Kelantan government has acknowledged that Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) owes Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) RM61 million in outstanding electricity bills and will settle the amount in stages.

State Infrastructure, Water and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Dr Izani Husin said the arrears were partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Movement Control Order, which hindered bill collection, coupled with some residents withholding payment during frequent water supply disruptions.

“TNB has met with us to discuss possible solutions, but no agreement has been finalised. We will discuss further to determine a repayment schedule. With AKSB’s improved management, we are confident the debt will be cleared according to the agreed timeline,” he told reporters after the weekly state executive council meeting at Kompleks Kota Darulnaim today.

He added that AKSB had previously settled older electricity arrears according to schedule, but several districts were found to still have outstanding amounts.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof revealed that AKSB’s arrears with TNB had reached about RM61 million as of June 30. — Bernama