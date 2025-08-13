KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The selection of Kota Tinggi, Johor as the new location for Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s (USIM) teaching hospital was made as there is no teaching hospital available in the southern zone of the peninsula, according to Deputy Minister of Higher Education Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

He said the distribution of teaching hospitals in the peninsula is currently concentrated in the Klang Valley and East Coast areas, in addition to Sabah and Sarawak.

“In addition, there is a need for additional specialist treatment facilities in Kota Tinggi due to the fact that it is a strategic location close to one of the world’s best tourist destinations, namely Desaru, in addition to neighbouring countries Singapore and Indonesia,” he said in reply to Muhammad Islahuddin Abas (PN-Mersing) at Dewan Rakyat today.

Muhammad Islahuddin had wanted to know the rationale behind the relocation of USIM’s teaching hospital from Nilai to Kota Tinggi, as well as the academic needs, logistics, student and lecturer welfare and the effectiveness of clinical training that had been taken into account.

Mustapha said the teaching hospital would focus on research, training medical students, rural treatment and mobile specialist clinics, in addition to providing a burn ward for industrial accidents in Pengerang. — Bernama