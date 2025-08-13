KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Road safety experts are calling for a major overhaul of Malaysia’s road infrastructure, warning that the current system heavily prioritises cars and lorries while endangering motorcyclists and cyclists.

They point to narrow lanes, poor planning, and the lack of physical separation as key issues that place two-wheeled road users at constant risk.

Former Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research chairman Datuk Suret Singh said road design has long failed to consider kapcai riders – motorcyclists using vehicles with engines below 250cc.

“This is a direct result of poor road design,” he told Malay Mail.

“Cyclists should not ride on public roads in mixed traffic unless there are bicycle lanes for them. Their average speed of 25 kilometres per hour is too low for safe riding in mixed traffic,” he added.

He said the absence of proper lanes forces motorcyclists to adopt dangerous behaviours like lane filtering and lane splitting.

Lane splitting, where riders weave between fast and slow lanes, is particularly hazardous.

Suret said the practice increases the likelihood of accidents due to blind spots and speed differences, contributing to a staggering average of 12 rider deaths per day, or 4,500 fatalities in 2023 alone.

Look to global models

Suret said other countries have taken infrastructure-based approaches to reduce deaths among two-wheeled road users.

“Western countries have a comprehensive network of cycling lanes because cycling is a preferred mode of commuting for a significant portion of their population.

“China and Taiwan, which once had high rider death rates in mixed traffic, managed to reduce fatalities by building a complete network of motorcycle lanes.

“Vietnam has reduced rider deaths by enforcing left-side riding and a 70kph speed limit for smaller-capacity motorcycles,” he added.

Blue lanes underused

Former Miros chairman Datuk Suret Singh said DBKL’s blue cycling lanes are rarely used by cyclists and often end up being taken over by motorcyclists during traffic jams. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Suret criticised the blue cycling lanes built by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), saying they are rarely used by cyclists and frequently taken over by motorcyclists during traffic congestion.

“DBKL should have introduced cycling lanes in parks, housing areas and other low-traffic zones,” he said.

“What I observe instead is that their cycling lanes on roads are underutilised by cyclists and mostly used by motorcyclists riding on the left.”

He believes these lanes should be formally repurposed for motorcycles, given current usage trends and safety concerns.

“I recommend changing the lanes on public roads to motorcycle lanes to save our riders’ lives.”

“You can’t stop motorcyclists from using these lanes as they are 51 per cent of our vehicle population.”

“They should have segregated road space to protect them from daily deaths and injuries on our roads,” he said.

Unsafe mixed traffic

Universiti Putra Malaysia transport safety expert Associate Professor Law Teik Hua said Malaysia’s roads are structurally unsafe for mixed vehicle use.

“Most Malaysian roads are not designed to safely accommodate both two-wheelers and four-wheeler.

“While highways and major roads focus primarily on cars and lorries, urban and suburban roads often lack the basic infrastructure needed to protect motorcyclists and cyclists,” he told Malay Mail.

He cited narrow lanes, poorly maintained road shoulders, and the absence of physical barriers as major safety hazards.

“Many roads also lack physical barriers that could separate vulnerable road users from fast-moving vehicles, increasing the risk of accidents and fatalities,” he said.

Universiti Putra Malaysia transport safety expert Associate Professor Law Teik Hua said many roads in Malaysia aren’t designed to safely support both cars and smaller vehicles as they tend to prioritise larger vehicles. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Need for smarter planning

Law said Malaysia should follow countries like the Netherlands, Japan, and Denmark that use protected bike lanes, special motorbike zones, and smart traffic designs to improve safety.

Although lane splitting is widely practised here, Law said it remains a risky behaviour that must be better regulated.

“Drivers might not expect or observe motorcycles darting in and out of traffic.

“The limited space makes it more likely for cars to hit each other or sideswipe riders.

“Lane splitting that is regulated, with speed limits and explicit rules, could make it safer,” he said.

Law also criticised the current cycling infrastructure in Kuala Lumpur, saying it suffers from poor enforcement and disjointed planning.

“Most cycling lanes in Kuala Lumpur are ineffective due to poor enforcement, frequent obstructions, and disjointed, disconnected routes,” he said.

He urged the authorities to install bollards to prevent motorcyclists from entering bicycle lanes, add better signage, and ensure the lanes are connected and properly patrolled.

Time to move past cars

Transport consultant Rosli Azad Khan said the government must commit to long-term road planning that prioritises active transport, including cycling and safe motorcycling.

“Many motorcyclists use the cycling lanes simply because there are no proper lanes for them,” he said.

“We need better road planning, stronger enforcement with fines, and proper infrastructure to keep cyclists and riders safe.”

Rosli said lane splitting remains a grey area in Malaysia and is especially dangerous without proper separation and predictable driver behaviour.

“There are places where cycling and small motorcycles make sense like residential areas, urban connectors, park routes, and town centres with lower speed limits but federal highways, major roads with no shoulders, and routes with heavy lorry traffic are dangerous and should be avoided,” he said.

Like Suret, Rosli also took aim at DBKL’s cycling lanes, calling them largely ineffective and unsafe.

“There’s poor enforcement, with cars and motorcycles regularly blocking or using them.

“The lanes start and stop abruptly, there’s no physical separation from traffic, and signage and maintenance are lacking. As they stand now, they’re more symbolic than practical infrastructure for cyclists,” he said.

Education and empathy lacking

To better protect cyclists, Rosli called for a combination of stricter enforcement, the use of fines and cameras, and clearer design features.

He said physical barriers like bollards or curbs should be installed to ensure these lanes serve their intended purpose.

Rosli added that most Malaysian road users lack the awareness or education to safely share the road.

“There’s a lack of education in driving schools, public awareness on two-wheeler rights, empathy training for drivers, and a stronger legal framework to protect non-motorised users,” he told Malay Mail.