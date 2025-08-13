KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said he will contact Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to clarify an assault on the child of Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

He added that if further clarification is needed, Saifuddin would be asked to appear and provide an explanation.

“I will reach out to the home minister to seek clarification on the incident, which could have implications for the security of everyone. I do not yet know the full details of what happened.

“I will ask the minister to provide an explanation, and if further clarification is needed, we will request that he appear and give a full briefing. This is an unprecedented situation,” he told Dewan Rakyat today.

Johari was responding to a request from Subang MP Wong Chen, who had called for a briefing from the minister on the matter.

Wong said the issue was serious, affecting not only the MP personally but also the families of other parliamentarians.

“If possible, I would like to request the courtesy of the Speaker to give some guidance and also direct that tomorrow morning the minister be present in Parliament in front of us to provide further explanation on this very serious matter.

“And we hope that the MPs and the Opposition will also support this request,” Wong said.

In a statement this evening, Rafizi said the assault on his 12-year-old son in a Putrajaya mall car park appeared to be a deliberate warning aimed at silencing him.

He described the assailants as two men on a motorcycle, dressed in black with full-face helmets, who assaulted as his wife and son were entering their car.

His son was rushed to UPM Hospital for treatment.

Rafizi vowed he would “not bow to any threats” and would continue his duties as usual, while thanking police, hospital staff, and supporters for their swift assistance.