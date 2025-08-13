SEPANG, Aug 13 — Chief Adviser to the Government of Bangladesh Dr Muhammad Yunus left for home today after concluding a three-day official visit to Malaysia, at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Muhammad Yunus was accorded a red carpet ceremonial send-off at the Bunga Raya Complex here, with a guard of honour mounted by the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment led by Captain Muhammad Asyraf Zulkifli.

The commercial aircraft carrying Muhammad Yunus and his delegation departed for Bangladesh at 7.24 pm.

Earlier, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail presented the Nobel Peace Prize laureate with a commemorative photo album of his visit.

In a joint press conference with Anwar yesterday, Muhammad Yunus expressed deep appreciation and thanked Malaysia for its continued support and hospitality towards Bangladeshi workers over the years.

Malaysia and Bangladesh also sealed eight memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements aimed at deepening bilateral ties across a wide range of sectors, including defence, energy, higher education, diplomacy, halal development, and private sector cooperation.

In 2024, total trade between Malaysia and Bangladesh reached RM13.35 billion (USD2.92 billion), an increase of 5.1 per cent compared with 2023.

Bangladesh is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner and export destination in South Asia. Major Malaysian exports include petroleum products, palm oil and chemicals, while imports from Bangladesh comprise textiles, footwear, petroleum products and manufactures.

Malaysia and Bangladesh established diplomatic ties in 1972. — Bernama