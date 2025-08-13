KOTA KINABALU, Aug 13 — PKR deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor today met with the mother of the late Zara Qairina Mahathir, amid ongoing public attention over the 13-year-old’s death last month.

In a Facebook post, Nurul Izzah said she had flown here from Kuala Lumpur two weeks ago to meet Zara’s mother, Puan Noraidah Lamat, but was told that she was not yet ready to receive visitors.

“I did not force the meeting, but I am grateful that today I was given the opportunity to convey my condolences to her in person,” she said.

Nurul Izzah said she understood the family’s grief and that she would continue advocating for justice.

“As a mother myself, I truly feel the pain borne by Zara’s mother. She only wished to see Zara grow up as usual — healthy and cheerful,” she said.

“Her passing has united us all across borders and differences,” she added.

Hajiji and his wife, Datin Seri Panglima Datuk Hajah Juliah Salag, also met Noraidah at Sri Gaya alongside members of the Welfare Association of Sabah State Assemblymen’s Wives (Mutiara GRS).

“On behalf of the state government, I express my deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of the deceased. We pray that the family will be given strength to face this challenge,” Hajiji said.

He said the state government had been concerned about the case from the outset, noting that he had instructed Sabah Education Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif and Kawang assemblyman Datuk Seri Ghulamhaidar Khan Bahadar to visit Zara when she was still receiving treatment in hospital to monitor her condition.

Hajiji said the wave of public solidarity shown online was commendable, but urged the public to avoid speculation.

“We leave it to the police and other relevant authorities to conduct the investigation and hope this can be completed as soon as possible,” he said.

Zara, a Form One student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Datu Mustapha in Papar, died on July 17 after being found unconscious near her dormitory.

Her death led to calls for a thorough investigation after her mother raised concerns over injuries on her body.

Zara’s body was exhumed on August 9, with a post-mortem carried out the following day as part of an investigation by a federal police special task force.

Today, the Attorney General’s Chambers said it has formally opened an inquest into her death to determine the circumstances and whether criminal elements were involved.