PETALING JAYA, Aug 13 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has reportedly arrested five senior Armed Forces officers and five civilians over their alleged involvement in a smuggling syndicate in the country’s south.

Citing an anonymous source, Free Malaysia Today reported that the officers, allegedly from the Armed Forces’ intelligence division, were suspected of colluding with the syndicate for about five years, receiving RM30,000 to RM50,000 per smuggling trip.

They allegedly leaked operational information and facilitated the entry of contraband, including drugs, cigarettes and other banned goods worth about RM5 million each month.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya reportedly confirmed the arrests and said the case was being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009, warning that such activities posed a threat to national security.

MACC also reportedly seized RM63,000 in cash, drugs, weighing equipment, liquor and imitation firearms during the operation in the Klang Valley this morning.

One of the civilians arrested — an Indonesian woman — is believed to be the mistress of one of the officers, and was reportedly without valid travel documents.

Ahmad Khusairi reportedly said that the suspects would be brought to the Putrajaya magistrates’ court tomorrow for a remand application.