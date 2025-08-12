KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — The use of modern technologies such as the Industrialised Building System (IBS) and Building Information Modelling (BIM), which enhance efficiency, transparency, and the quality of construction work, will be emphasised in projects under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Minister of Finance II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said this approach is expected to accelerate project completion time, reduce wastage of building materials, and lower the overall construction cost.

“In addition, the 13MP also targets the construction of one million affordable housing units over 10 years by the government and private developers, integrating public housing at more reasonable prices. At the same time, transit-oriented development (TOD) will be expanded to integrate housing with public transportation systems.

“This presents a major opportunity for Bumiputera contractors to play a key role in realising the aspirations of sustainable and inclusive national development,” he said at the dinner ceremony in conjunction with the 6th annual general meeting of the Malaysian Bumiputera Contractors Association (PKBM) last night.

The minister also launched the PKBM BIM Satellite Centre - a strategic initiative between PKBM and CIDB E-Construct Services Sdn Bhd. The centre will function as a training hub to produce contractors skilled in using BIM technology, which has now become a fundamental requirement in projects worth RM10 million and above.

“Through the PKBM BIM Satellite Centre, contractors will be comprehensively guided and trained to apply BIM at every phase of construction — from planning and design to maintenance.

“This initiative will not only improve efficiency and transparency in projects but also reduce waste and boost overall productivity, thereby supporting the digital transformation of Malaysia’s construction industry in line with the aspirations of the MADANI Government,” he said. — Bernama