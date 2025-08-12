KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — A total of 307 permanent medical officers will be stationed at healthcare facilities throughout Sabah under Phase One of the e-Placement initiative to strengthen services and reduce the existing workload.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said that of this number, 10 officers will serve at the Duchess of Kent Hospital (HDOK), which is the main referral hospital for the east coast of Sabah, covering the districts of Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Beluran, Telupid, and Tongod.

“HDOK offers 19 in-house specialties and is the heart of health services in these five districts. With 414 beds, HDOK faces a high workload covering outpatient treatment, surgery, emergency cases, and maternity services.

“The arrival of this new staff will help improve the quality of service for the public,” he said in a Facebook post about his working visit to Sabah today.

He added that his visit to HDOK also focused on development issues and the need for facility upgrades, such as the construction of a new block, the temporary relocation of old, at-risk wards, and the addition of a large-capacity water tank to ensure the hospital’s operations run smoothly, even during water supply disruptions.

In a separate post, Dzulkefly also reviewed the implementation of the Measles-Rubella (MR) Immunisation Program at Karamunting Rural Clinic (KD) alongside Sandakan Member of Parliament Vivian Wong Shir Yee.

This effort aims to increase immunisation coverage to over 95 per cent to achieve herd immunity and break the chain of infection.

“Rural clinics like KD Karamunting play a crucial role as the frontline of rural health services, not only providing basic treatment but also serving as a key centre for immunization, maternal and childcare, and community health education,” he said.

The health minister later reviewed the operations of Kinabatangan Hospital, which is the hub for health services in its area, including the maternal and child health clinic and the dental clinic.

Challenges identified during the visit included the lack of a negative-pressure isolation room, limited space for the pharmacy and rehabilitation, and the need for critical equipment like ventilators and baby warmers.

In addition, he also inaugurated the new building of the Ulu Dusun Health Clinic in Sandakan and reviewed the progress of the reconstruction of the Bukit Garam Health Clinic (KK) in Kinabatangan under the 12th Malaysia Plan’s dilapidated clinic project.

“These new facilities not only provide a more comfortable space for patients but also increase service capacity, including for outpatient treatment, maternal and child care, immunisation, and health promotion,” he said.

The upgrade work for KK Ulu Dusun, valued at RM600,000, is complete and operational for the local community, while the reconstruction of KK Bukit Garam, valued at RM1 million, is ongoing and includes the construction of a new building complete with basic and support facilities. — Bernama