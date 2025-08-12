KOTA BHARU, Aug 12 — The remand order for a doctor’s wife, her son and her stepson, linked to the seizure of 35 kilogrammes of compressed cannabis and a pistol in Kampung But, Ketereh, has been extended for another six days.

The extension, which runs from tomorrow until Aug 18, was granted by Magistrate Ahmad Syafiq Aizat Nazri at the Magistrate’s Court here to facilitate further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

Earlier, the three suspects, dressed in orange lockup attire, arrived at the court complex at 8.45 am in a police truck.

Last Tuesday, police arrested the trio and seized 35 kg of compressed cannabis, along with a pistol, bullets and a casing in a raid at a house in Kampung But, Ketereh, at 4.30 am.

The two male suspects, aged 24 and 34, work as assistants at their father’s clinic, while the 46-year-old woman is a housewife. — Bernama