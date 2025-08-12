KUANTAN, Aug 12 — Police have recovered 200 casino chips worth RM2 million, part of 300 chips stolen from Genting Highlands in Bentong on Aug 2.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said following a media report on Friday (Aug 8), a man came forward to hand over 200 casino chips, each valued at RM10,000, which he had bought from a suspect who is a ‘junket’.

“The victim, who is also one of the junkets at the casino, had purchased the 200 chips from the suspect at the Genting Grand lobby on Aug 2 via handover without any written agreement,” he said at a press conference after the Pahang police contingent monthly assembly here today.

He said police, in cooperation with the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), are tracking down the suspect, who had fled with the remaining 100 chips worth RM1 million and left the country via the autogate at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Yahaya said CCTV footage showed the suspect taking the chips and then heading to the car park before hurriedly leaving the casino in Genting Highlands and heading to KLIA the same day.

The case is being investigated under Section 408 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust.

Earlier, the media reported that police had received a report from a 32-year-old junket company manager who said the casino chips had been taken away while in a closed casino room at the resort. — Bernama