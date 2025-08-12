TASEK GELUGOR, Aug 12 — Another pig farm in Kampung Selamat, here, has been confirmed positive for African Swine Fever (ASF), bringing the total to five infected farms so far.

Penang Veterinary Services Department (JPVPP) Director Dr Saira Banu Mohamed Rejab said that the situation was still under control and the latest case was detected after their laboratory test results were confirmed recently.

“This brings the total number of positive cases in Kampung Selamat to five farms, but the situation is still under control and not as severe as the ASF cases recorded in Seberang Prai Selatan (SPS) in 2023.

“As of August 1, a total of 2,060 pigs from four farms there have been culled. This involves 351 pigs that died from the ASF infection, while 1,709 were culled to curb the spread of the disease,” she said when contacted today.

She added that her department was still conducting close monitoring of the pig farms in Kampung Selamat and periodic blood tests are also being carried out to detect ASF infections.

Saira Banu stated that her department is also working closely with pig farmers and local authorities to ensure that biosecurity measures are strictly followed to prevent the spread of the virus.

She said that at this stage, JPVPP cannot yet declare Kampung Selamat an ASF-free zone because they are still conducting close monitoring to contain the disease.

On July 12, three pig farms in Kampung Selamat were confirmed positive for ASF based on laboratory test results from the Northern Zone Veterinary Laboratory. Two of these farms showed a high mortality rate among the livestock before another farm was confirmed to have infected with ASF on July 27.

Kampung Selamat has 63 pig farms with an estimated population of 120,000 pigs. — Bernama