KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — A police officer denied in the High Court here today that two suspects in a Palestinian man’s kidnapping case were severely beaten by police, resulting in serious injuries such as a torn tongue during their arrest at a chalet in Hulu Langat three years ago.

ASP Mohamad Jazlan Sharif, 42, currently attached to the Intelligence and Operations Division of the Dang Wangi police headquarters Criminal Investigation Department, testified under cross-examination by defence lawyer Norma Goh Kim Lian.

The eight accused in the case are Tengku Arif Bongsu Tengku Hamid, 44; Mohamad Naziree Mustapha, 44; Faizull Hardey Mohd Isa, 45; Muhammad Iqmal Abdul Rahis, 30; Mohd Zaidi Mohd Zain, 59; Nidarahayu Zainal, 39; Raibafie Amdan, 44; and Edy Ko’im Said, 45.

Goh: I state to you that during the time in room 110, the fifth and sixth accused, Mohamad Naziree and Faizull Hardey, were severely beaten by your team, sustaining serious injuries, including a torn tongue and bodily injuries. They were beaten and forced to confess involvement in the kidnapping, which they denied. Do you agree?

Mohamad Jazlan: I do not agree.

Goh: Do you agree that when the fourth (Tengku Arif Bongsu), fifth (Mohamad Naziree), and sixth (Faizull Hardey) accused were arrested in room 110, they did not attempt to flee?

Mohamad Jazlan: Yes, that is correct.

Mohamad Jazlan, the lead officer in the raid, testified that the arrests were made for investigative purposes.

“Further investigation involves a police report filed by a Palestinian man, and to my knowledge, there was no physical assault involved,” the witness told deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sabri Othman.

The trial before Judge K. Muniandy will resume on Oct 15.

All eight accused are jointly accused of abducting a 31-year-old victim at the same time and place to obtain confidential information on creating and disabling software used to hack mobile phones.

They were charged under Section 3 of the Kidnapping Act 1961, read with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries between 30 and 40 years’ imprisonment and caning upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Tengku Arif Bongsu, along with married couple Nidarahayu and Raibafie, face an additional 19 charges involving over RM250,000 under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. — Bernama