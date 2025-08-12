MELAKA, Aug 12 — The Melaka Road Transport Department (RTD) seized seven luxury vehicles, estimated to be worth almost RM6 million, during “Op Khas Luxury” (Special Luxury Operation) conducted from July 1 until today.

Its director, Siti Zarina Mohd Yusop, said the seized luxury vehicles, which include brands like Bentley, Porsche, BMW, and Toyota Alphard, were impounded for various offences, including expired road tax and lack of insurance coverage.

She noted that common excuses given by the owners or drivers of these vehicles were that they “overlooked” or “forgot” to renew their road tax and insurance.

“The latest luxury vehicle seized was a Toyota Alphard driven by a Myanmar national with six other men of the same nationality, traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru. The seizure took place at the Jasin Toll entrance around 10 am this morning.

“The driver was found to not have a valid driver’s license, and none of them had valid travel documents before being handed over to the police for further action,” she said at a press conference on Op Khas Luxury and Op Pemandu Warga Asing (PeWA) (Foreign Driver Operation) here today.

Also present were the Deputy Director of the Melaka RTD, Khairul Aswad Abdul Halim, and the Head of the Melaka RTD Enforcement Division, Zulhilmi Zaidie.

Elaborating further, Siti Zarina said that a check revealed that the owner of the Toyota Alphard is a local citizen while a detailed investigation is underway to examine various aspects, including whether the vehicle was rented to the foreigners involved.

She added that Op Luxury was launched simultaneously across the country on July 1, focusing on strengthening enforcement against imported and luxury vehicles that fail to comply with road regulations and laws.

In another development, she said 36 motorcycles ridden by foreigners were also seized under Op PeWA (operation codenamed Op Pewa for vehicles operated by foreigners), which was conducted around the state today.

“The foreigners riding motorcycles were from Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Rohingya, Myanmar, and Vietnam. The main offences detected were driving without a license, expired road tax, and a lack of insurance coverage,” she said. — Bernama