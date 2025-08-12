KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — The Criminal Law Reform Committee (CLRC) has identified several ‘quick-win’ reforms that can be implemented in the short term to deliver immediate benefits to the public.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said these include abolishing caning as a punishment, giving judges greater discretion in sentencing and improving the remand process.

“Other measures involve expanding community service orders for minor offences as an alternative to imprisonment, strengthening the e-Plea of Guilt (e-PG) system, enhancing pre-trial document disclosure procedures and introducing fixed timelines for bail decisions.

She was speaking at a Ministerial Briefing on efforts to reform criminal law in Malaysia at the Dewan Rakyat’s Special Chambers today.

The CLRC, established on March 24, is tasked with a comprehensive review of the Penal Code (Act 574), Criminal Procedure Code (Act 593) and Evidence Act 1950 (Act 56).

Azalina said the committee will also examine consequential amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code, the moratorium on the death penalty, the possible introduction of deferred prosecution agreements and issues relating to cybercrime and national security offences.

The CLRC has held engagement sessions with stakeholders, including enforcement agencies, the judiciary, civil society organisations and public universities, as well as town hall meetings in Sabah and Sarawak, to gather direct feedback, particularly on specific issues and proposed quick-win reforms.

“In line with the Madani Government’s vision, reforms to Acts 574, 593 and 56 aim to ensure our criminal justice system remains relevant and meets the needs of modern society,” she said.

Azalina said the government is optimistic that these reforms will help create a more progressive, fair and efficient justice system, grounded in human rights and societal needs. — Bernama