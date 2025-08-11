BANGKOK, Aug 11 — The Thai government will provide compensation to two Malaysian tourists who were set on fire by an unemployed man on Ratchadamri Road here on Thursday night.

Permanent Secretary of the Tourism and Sports Ministry, Natreeya Taweewong, reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to providing the best possible care and assistance to the victims until they are able to return home safely.

“The ministry will also provide assistance under the Thai government’s compensation measures, including medical expenses and emotional distress compensation to both victims,” she said in a statement today.

According to Natreeya, medical expenses will be reimbursed according to actual costs stated in receipts, up to a maximum of 500,000 baht (approximately RM65,000), while emotional distress compensation will amount to 50,000 baht.

“This brings the total compensation to a maximum of 550,000 baht (approximately RM72,000) per person. The government will consider additional assistance as appropriate based on the situation, with other cases subject to the discretion of the attending physicians,” she said.

She said the ministry, in collaboration with all relevant agencies, will ensure the best possible medical care, logistical support and psychological assistance for the injured Malaysian tourists.

Natreeya said the condition of both victims has significantly improved, with the female tourist now able to communicate through writing.

She acknowledged that while families of the victims have expressed their wishes to transfer them back to Malaysia for further treatment, doctors have not recommended travel at this time.

“Therefore, the patients will continue to receive treatment in Thailand for the time being,” she said.

The two Malaysians, Gan Xiao Zhen, 27, and Ong Yik Leong, 26, were attacked by an unemployed man who allegedly doused them with thinner before setting them alight near a shopping mall on Ratchadamri Road at around 10pm on Thursday.

Gan is currently receiving treatment at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital for second-degree burns over 36 per cent of her body, including her face, chest and arm, while Ong is being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Police General Hospital for second-degree burns to his upper body, both front and back. — Bernama