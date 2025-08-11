KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The third phase of the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) will reach 8.6 million Malaysians starting tomorrow, the Finance Ministry said today.

It added that the number of recipients is now 300,000 higher than the first phase in January.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the finance minister, attributed the increase to opening up applications indefinitely.

“The year-round application and appeal process reflects the Madani government’s commitment to the trust it holds in improving the welfare of the people, ensuring that no one is left behind from sharing in the nation’s prosperity,” he said in a statement.

“More than just cash assistance, STR provides a boost for recipients to achieve financial independence, so that we may realise the equity envisioned in the Madani Economy.”

Payments for this phase will total RM2 billion, with up to RM650 per household.

Distribution will be through bank transfers or cash payments at Bank Simpanan Nasional.

Categories of recipients include low-income households, senior citizens without partners, and single individuals.

The ministry also reminded the public to use the official STR portal to avoid scams.