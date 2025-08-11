KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — All registered Malaysians, including those in nearby cities such as Izmir and Manisa, have been confirmed safe following a 6.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Alakir-Sindirgi, Balikesir Province, Turkiye at 7.53pm local time on Sunday.

The Foreign Ministry, in a media advisory on Monday, stated that the Malaysian Embassy in Ankara and the Consulate General in Istanbul remain in close contact with the Malaysian community in affected areas to ensure their well-being.

“The Foreign Ministry, through the Embassy of Malaysia in Ankara and the Consulate General of Malaysia in Istanbul, is closely monitoring developments following a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that struck Alakır-Sındırgı on Sunday,” it stated.

According to local authorities, more than 70 aftershocks, with magnitudes ranging from 3.5 to 4.6, have been recorded.

Although Balikesir is about 349 kilometres from Istanbul, the tremor was felt across major cities including Istanbul, Bursa, and Izmir.

The Foreign Ministry urged Malaysians in Turkiye to remain vigilant, follow the instructions of local authorities, and stay informed through official channels.

“Those who have yet to register with the Malaysian missions are encouraged to do so to facilitate assistance when needed,” it stated.

For consular assistance, Malaysians may contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Ankara via telephone at +90 312 446 3547/ +90 312 446 3548, by mobile at +90 507 812 8406 or via email at [email protected]. For those in Istanbul, assistance is available through the Consulate General of Malaysia, which can be contacted by phone at +90 212 989 1001 or by email at [email protected].

In the latest development, the earthquake has killed at least one person and caused the collapse of more than a dozen buildings.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said an 81-year-old woman died after being rescued from the rubble by emergency teams in the town of Sindirgi, the epicentre, international media reported. — Bernama