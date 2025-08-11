KOTA BHARU, Aug 11 — The Kelantan Road Transport Department (RTD) seized 13 of the 15 luxury vehicles worth nearly RM5 million during a statewide Operasi Khas Luxury conducted since July 1.

Kelantan RTD Director Mohd Misuari Abdullah said the operation, which targeted imported and luxury vehicles, was conducted to ensure adherence to road transport laws.

He said the main offences detected included expired Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM) under Section 23(1) of the Road Transport Act (RTA) 1987, no insurance coverage under Section 90(1), driving without a licence under Section 26(1), and document falsification under Section 108 of the RTA 1987.

“More worryingly, there are luxury car owners who go as far as using fake registration numbers to avoid detection by the authorities, as well as cases of luxury vehicles being driven by foreigners without valid driving licences,” he told reporters here yesterday.

He said among the vehicles subjected to enforcement action were Toyota Vellfire, Toyota Alphard, BMW 523i Limousine, Ford Mustang Fastback, Mercedes E250 CGI, Nissan GTR, and several other luxury models.

Mohd Misuari said owning a luxury car is not an excuse to dodge the law, and RTD will continuously monitor the conduct of the vehicle owners involved.

Meanwhile, from January to July this year, Kelantan RTD recorded 10,233 offences involving expired LKMs, 8,432 cases of no insurance coverage, and 11,004 cases of driving without a licence. — Bernama